SEVEN APPLY FOR CITY SCHOOL BOARD VACANCY

SEVEN PEOPLE HAVE APPLIED FOR AN OPENING TO COMPLETE A TERM ON THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD.

THOSE APPLICANTS INCLUDE FORMER SCHOOL BOARD PRESIDENT FLORA LEE, FORMER 185TH AIR NATIONAL GUARD COMMANDER BRIAN MILLER AND POLITICAL ACTIVIST AND COMMUNITY VOLUNTEER MARIA RUNDQUIST.

ALSO APPLYING ARE BERNIE SCOLARO, WHO IS A FORMER TEACHER AND SCHOOL COUNSELOR, BUSINESSMAN CHAD KRASTEL, RETIRED ENGINEER ERIC BOE AND PASTOR JOSH POTTER.

THE APPLICANTS WILL HAVE A CHANCE TO SPEAK TO THE SCHOOL BOARD AT MONDAY’S MEETING TO REPLACE FORMER MEMBER DR. JULINE ALBERT:

DR, ALBERT RESIGNED IN EARLY AUGUST.

HER TERM EXPIRES IN 2023.