SECOND PERSON QUESTIONED IN LAUREL, NEBRASKA DEATHS

THE SUSPECT IN THE SHOOTING DEATHS OF FOUR PEOPLE IN LAUREL, NEBRASKA TWO WEEKS AGO REMAINS HOSPITALIZED IN A LINCOLN BURN CENTER.

42-YEAR OLD JASON JONES IS ACCUSED OF KILLING 53-YEAR-OLD MICHELE EBELING, 86-YEAR-OLD GENE TWIFORD, 85-YEAR-OLD JANET TWIFORD AND 55-YEAR-OLD DANA TWIFORD.

NOW COURT DOCUMENTS LIST THE SUSPECT’S WIFE, CARRIE JONES, AS PART OF THE INVESTIGATION.

A WARRANT WAS ISSUED TO INSPECT HER CELL PHONE AND ALSO INVESTIGATE WHAT SHE WAS DOING THE DAY THE DEATHS OCCURRED, AND IF SHE WAS AT EITHER HOME WHERE THE VICTIMS WERE FOUND..

COURT DOCUMENTS ALSO STATE THAT CARRIE JONES WAS INTERVIEWED BY INVESTIGATORS AND THAT SHE TOLD THEM SHE PEELED OFF WHAT WAS LEFT OF HER HUSBAND’S CLOTHING WHEN HE ARRIVED HOME THAT DAY.

THAT WARRANT SAYS JASON JONES SUSTAINED SEVERE BURNS TO HIS LEGS, ARMS, AND BODY, BUT INVESTIGATORS NEVER FOUND BURNT CLOTHING.

THE WARRANT, WHICH WAS GRANTED, WAS FOR PERMISSION TO LOOK AGAIN.

THE INVESTIGATION IS CONTINUING.