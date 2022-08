ROUNDS WARNS OF UNFRIENDLY NATION LAND PURCHASES

SOUTH DAKOTA SENATOR MIKE ROUNDS INTRODUCED LEGISLATION THAT WOULD BLACKLIST CHINA, RUSSIA, IRAN AND NORTH KOREA FROM INVESTING IN, PURCHASING OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRING LAND OR BUSINESSES INVOLVED IN AGRICULTURE.

HE SAYS IT IS A GROWING CONCERN:

ROUNDS SAYS THE CHINESE GOVERNMENT IS ATTEMPTING TO BUY LAND NEAR THE GRAND FORKS NORTH DAKOTA AIR FORCE BASE:

ROUNDS SAYS LANDOWNERS SHOULD NOT WANT TO MAKE A PROFIT AT THE RISK OF NATIONAL SECURITY:

THE USDA REPORTS THAT LESS THAN ONE PERCENT OF SOUTH DAKOTA FARMLAND IS OWNED BY FOREIGN NATIONALS.

Jerry Oster WNAX