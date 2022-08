A WOODBURY COUNTY JURY HAS FOUND A SIOUX CITY MAN GUILTY OF CHARGES IN THE FATAL SHOOTING OF HIS ROOMMATE.

53-YEAR-OLD ROBERT BUEL WAS FOUND GUILTY OF SECOND DEGREE MURDER AND GOING ARMED WITH INTENT IN THE AUGUST, 2021 SHOOTING OF.41-YEAR-OLD JASON LAFFERTY.

DETECTIVES SAY LAFFERTY AND BUEL WERE ARGUING AND WENT INTO THEIR GARAGE WHERE BUEL SHOT LAFFERTY WITH A HANDGUN.

A SENTENCING DATE HAS BEEN SET FOR OCTOBER 18TH.