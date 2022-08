GERMEK PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO CHARGES

A SOUTH SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED IN A STANDOFF AT THE AUTUMN PARK APARTMENTS IN THAT CITY ON JULY 21ST HAS PLEADED NOT GUILTY TO CHARGES IN THE CASE.

61-YEAR-OLD RICHARD GERMEK IS CHARGED WITH SEVEN COUNTS INCLUDING USE OF A DEADLY WEAPON TO COMMIT A FELONY, UNLAWFUL DISCHARGE OF A FIREARM AND TERRORISTIC THREATS.

HE WAIVED HIS PRELIMINARY HEARING FRIDAY AND HIS ATTORNEY FILED THE NOT GUILTY PLEA.

GERMEK ALLEGEDLY DISPLAYED A SAWED OFF SHORT RIFLE AND THREATENED PARAMEDICS WHO HAD RESPONDED TO A MEDICAL CALL AT THE APARTMENTS.

WHEN POLICE RESPONDED, GERMEK FIRED AT THEM.

AN OFFICER RETURNED FIRE AND WOUNDED THE SUSPECT, WHO SUSTAINED A NON-LIFE THREATENING INJURY.