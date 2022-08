“THE FINISHER” CHOSEN TOP NEW FOOD AT IOWA STATE FAIR

THE FINISHER, A NEW FOOD FROM THE RIB SHACK, TOOK TOP HONORS IN THE 2022 PEOPLE’S CHOICE BEST NEW FOOD CONTEST AT THE IOWA STATE FAIR.

THE “OMG” CHICKEN SANDWICH FROM CHICKEN CITY AND PORK PICNIC IN A CUP FROM THE IOWA PORK TENT WERE ALSO IN THE COMPETITION.

THE WINNING FOOD FROM THE RIB SHACK IS NOT YOUR AVERAGE POTATO.

IT’S AN EXTRA LARGE RUSSET POTATO, LAYERED WITH CHOPPED BRISKET, SMOKED PULLED PORK AND THE RIB SHACK’S FAMOUS BACON BRISKET MAC AND CHEESE.

FOLLOW THAT UP WITH A GENEROUS AMOUNT OF GOURMET BBQ SOUR CREAM AND SIGNATURE GARLIC RUB BUTTER.

THIS IS A MEAL THAT TASTES LIKE THE FAIR IN ONE DISH.

THE “OMG” CHICKEN SANDWICH: LOCATED AT CHICKEN CITY, IS A CHICKEN BREAST THAT IS LIGHTLY BATTERED AND COVERED IN SUGAR COATED CORN FLAKES, THEN FRIED TO GOLDEN BROWN AND SERVED ON A GLAZED DOUGHNUT.

AS IF IT WASN’T ENOUGH, IT’S TOPPED WITH BACON AND DRIZZLED WITH SYRUP.

PORK PICNIC IN A CUP AT THE IOWA PORK TENT IS A CUP FILLED WITH LAYERS OF BBQ PULLED PORK, BAKED BEANS, CREAMY COLESLAW AND A DRIZZLE OF BBQ SAUCE, GARNISHED WITH BROWN SUGAR PORK BELLY.