WESTSIDE RESIDENTS ARE INVITED TO LYONS PARK TODAY TO MEET WITH CITY OFFICIALS ON FUTURE PLANS FOR THE PARK.

CITY COUNCIL MEMBERS AND NEIGHBORHOOD SERVICES PERSONNEL WILL TAKE INPUT ON WHAT RESIDENTS WOULD LIKE TO SEE IN THE GREENSPACE AND HOW TO BETTER USE IT.

THAT COULD BE ANYTHING FROM NEW PLAYGROUND EQUIPMENT TO YOUTH SPORTS ACTIVITIES OR OTHER AMENITIES THAT WOULD BE USED.

THE MEETING BEGINS AT 5:30 P.M. IN LYONS PARK, WHICH IS LOCATED AT 2100 WEST FIRST STREET.