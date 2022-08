IOWA UNEMPLOYMENT RATE DROPS AGAIN

IOWA’S UNEMPLOYMENT RATE WENT DOWN AGAIN IN JULY — HITTING TWO-POINT-FIVE PERCENT.

IOWA WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR BETH TOWNSEND SAYS IT’S ANOTHER POSITIVE JOBS REPORT.

SHE SAYS MORE PEOPLE RETURNED TO WORK THAT HAD PREVIOUSLY LEFT THE WORKFORCE, AND EMPLOYERS ARE CREATING MORE JOBS.

TOWNSEND CREDITS THEIR RE-EMPLOYMENT CASE MANAGEMENT SYSTEM FOR HELPING THOSE WHO LOSE THEIR JOBS TO GET BACK IN THE WORKFORCE.

THERE ARE MORE THAN 85-THOUSAND JOBS STILL AVAILABLE IN THE STATE.

TOWNSEND SAYS NOBODY’S WORKING FOR MINIMUM WAGE THESE DAYS.

SHE SAYS HISTORICALLY LESS THAN TWO PERCENT OF THOSE IN THE WORKFORCE WORK AT THE MINIMUM RATE — AND IT’S TO BE A RATE FOR INDIVIDUALS AT THE ENTRY LEVEL POSITION.