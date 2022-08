IOWA ATTORNEY GENERAL CANDIDATES SPEAK AT STATE FAIR

IOWA DEMOCRAT TOM MILLER, THE NATION’S LONGEST SERVING ATTORNEY GENERAL, SAYS IF HE’S ELECTED TO AN 11TH TERM, HE’LL CONTINUE TO PURSUE CASES AGAINST COMPANIES THAT SCAM IOWANS.

ATTYGEN1 OC……….OF ORDINARY IOWANS.” :06

MILLER SAYS CONSUMER PROTECTION EFFORTS IN THE OFFICE EXTEND TO FARMERS AND THE CURRENT INVESTIGATION OF SKY HIGH FERTILIZER PRICES.

ATTYGEN2 OC………..THE FARM GROUPS.” :11

BRENNA BIRD, THE REPUBLICAN RUNNING AGAINST MILLER VOWS THAT AS ATTORNEY GENERAL, SHE WOULD GO TO FEDERAL COURT TO CHALLENGE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION POLICIES.

ATTYGEN3 OC…….REMEMBER THAT?” :09

BIRD ALSO ACCUSES MILLER OF FAILING TO ACTIVELY ENGAGE WITH LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT:

ATTYGEN4 OC………I’M ATTORNEY GENERAL.” :09

MILLER AND BIRD MADE THEIR COMMENTS ON THE DES MOINES REGISTER’S POLITICAL SOAPBOX AT THE IOWA STATE FAIR.

………………….