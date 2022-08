TYSON DEDICATES STORM LAKE FEED MILL

TYSON FOODS IS OPERATING A NEW FEED MILL IN NORTHWEST IOWA.

IT’S A REPLACEMENT FEED MILL AND ADDS 69 ACRES TO TYSON’S TURKEY COMPLEX IN STORM LAKE.

NEARLY SIX DOZEN FARMERS WITHIN A 60 MILE RADIUS OF THE COMMUNITY SUPPLY THE MAJORITY OF TURKEYS PROCESSED AT THE COMPANY’S STORM LAKE PLANT.

JOE HEDDEN, TYSON’S ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR OF LIVE OPERATIONS IN STORM LAKE, SAYS THE MILL IS PROVIDING HIGH-QUALITY FEED FOR THE TURKEYS.

MILL1 OC……..A GREAT DECISION.” :07

HEDDEN SAYS THE TURKEY PLANT IS OPERATING AT FULL CAPACITY.

THE TURKEY PLANT IS OPERATING AT FULL CAPACITY.

TYSON ALSO OPERATES A PORK PROCESSING FACILITY IN STORM LAKE AND ABOUT THREE THOUSAND PEOPLE ARE EMPLOYED AT THE COMPANY’S PORK AND TURKEY PLANTS IN STORM LAKE.

TYSON HELD AN OFFICIAL OPENING FOR THE TOWERING FEED MILL WEDNESDAY, BUT IT’S BEEN OPERATING FOR SEVERAL MONTHS.