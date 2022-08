SC COMMUNITY THEATER CELEBRATES 75TH SEASON

THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY THEATER IS CELEBRATING ITS 75TH ANNIVERSARY THIS SEASON.

RICK MYERS IS PRESIDENT OF THEATER’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND SAYS A FULL SLATE OF ACTIVITIES IS PLANNED:

THEATER1 OC………FULL SWING. :14

THE FIRST STAGE PRODUCTION TAKES PLACE IN EARLY SEPTEMBER:

THEATER2 OC…….JUST HILARIOUS. :13

THAT IS FOLLOWED BY A HOLIDAY CLASSIC, AND LATER, AN ALL TIME FAVORITE:

THEATER3 OC…….WHICH IS OLIVER. :13

OLIVER WAS CHOSEN BY POPULAR DEMAND FROM A SURVEY OF AUDIENCE MEMBERS.

SEASON TICKETS FOR THE 75TH SEASON ARE AVAILABLE THROUGH THE BOX OFFICE TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY FROM 1PM UNTIL 5PM.