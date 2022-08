NW IOWA WOMAN KILLED BY HER DOGS

A RURAL CLAY COUNTY, IOWA WOMAN HAS DIED OF INJURIES AFTER BEING BITTEN MULTIPLE TIMES BY HER FIVE GREAT DANE DOGS.

A PASSER-BY FOUND THE BODY OF 43-YEAR-OLD MINDY KIEPE OF RURAL ROSSI IN A DITCH NEAR HER DRIVEWAY ON 200TH AVENUE ON MONDAY.

HE COULD NOT HELP THE WOMAN BECAUSE THE DOGS WOULD NOT LET HIM GET NEAR HER.

THE CALLER THOUGHT THE WOMAN HAD BEEN IN A MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT.

CLAY COUNTY EMERGENCY PERSONNEL SAY KIEPE WAS DEAD AT THE SCENE WHEN THEY ARRIVED AND HER BODY WAS SENT TO THE STATE MEDICAL EXAMINER’S OFFICE.

THE COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS AN AUTOPSY WEDNESDAY DETERMINED THAT KIEPE HAD DIED FROM MULTIPLE BITE INJURIES INFLICTED BY HER FIVE DOGS.

THE DOGS HAVE SINCE BEEN HUMANELY EUTHANIZED BY A VETERANARIAN AND AUTHORITIES.