FRIDAY IS SC SCHOOL BOARD APPLICATION DEADLINE

FRIDAY IS THE DEADLINE FOR SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS TO APPLY FOR AN OPENING ON THE SCHOOL BOARD.

SCHOOL BOARD PRESIDENT DAN GREENWELL SAYS THERE HAVE BEEN SOME APPLICANTS:

THE APPLICANTS WILL THEN HAVE A CHANCE TO SPEAK TO THE SCHOOL BOARD AT NEXT MONDAY’S MEETING:

THEN AT THE END OF THAT WEEK, THE BOARD WILL CHOOSE THE REPLACEMENT FOR FORMER MEMBER DR. JULINE ALBERT:

GREENWELL SAYS THE BOARD IS WAITING UNTIL THEN IN CASE SOMEONE FILES A PETITION FOR A SPECIAL ELECTION:

DR, ALBERT RESIGNED IN EARLY AUGUST FOR PERSONAL REASONS.

HER TERM EXPIRES IN 2023.

