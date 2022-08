FAMILIES MUST REAPPLY FOR FREE LUNCHES AT SIOUX CITY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

SCHOOL DISTRICTS ARE RESUMING CLASSES WITHOUT HAVING THE FUNDING TO PROVIDE FREE LUNCHES FOR ALL STUDENTS.

TWO YEARS OF THAT PANDEMIC RELATED AID ENDED IN JUNE, SO QUALIFIED FAMILIES MUST RE-SUBMIT APPLICATIONS FOR FREE OR REDUCED-PRICE LUNCH.

RICH LUZE IS THE MANAGER OF THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOLS FOOD SERVICE DEPARTMENT.

BUT IF YOU FILL OUT THE APPLICATION, YOU STILL MIGHT BE ELIGIBLE FOR FREE LUNCH:

LUZE SAYS OVER THE SUMMER, NINE SCHOOLS IN THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT QUALIFIED FOR THE COMMUNITY ELIGIBILITY PROVISION (C-E-P) PROGRAM WHICH ALLOWS THE DISTRICT TO SERVE BREAKFAST AND LUNCH AT NO COST TO STUDENTS IN THOSE BUILDINGS:

PARENTS WITH QUESTIONS ABOUT THE PROGRAM SHOULD CONTACT THE DISTRICT OR THEIR STUDENT’S SCHOOL.

