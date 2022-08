STEWART PROPOSES LEGALIZING LSD IN MENTAL HEALTH PROPOSAL

RICK STEWART, THE LIBERTARIAN CANDIDATE FOR GOVERNOR, SAYS ENDING THE NATION’S WAR ON DRUGS IS HIS MOST IMPORTANT PRIORITY.

HE SUGGESTS IOWA’S MENTAL HEALTH CRISIS COULD BE DRAMATICALLY LESSENED IF DRUGS LIKE L-S-D AND MAGIC MUSHROOMS WERE LEGALIZED.

MAGIC MUSHROOMS, ALSO KNOWN BY THE NAME PSILOCYBIN, HAVE BEEN ILLEGAL IN THE UNITED STATES SINCE 1970, AND L-S-D WAS OUTLAWED IN 1968.

STEWART SAYS IT’S IMMORAL AND UNETHICAL TO BAN THESE HALLUCINOGENIC DRUGS, AND PROMISED HE’LL MAKE THEM LEGAL IN IOWA AND DOESN’T CARE WHAT THE FEDS SAY.

HE MADE HIS COMMENTS ON THE DES MOINES REGISTER’S POLITICAL SOAPBOX AT THE IOWA STATE FAIR.