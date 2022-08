SGT. FLOYD ENCAMPMENT SET FOR THIS WEEKEND ON RIVERFRONT

THIS WEEKEND, SIOUX CITY’S RIVERRONT NEAR THE RIVERBOAT WELCOME CENTER ON LARSEN PARK ROAD WILL BE TRANSFORMED INTO AN 1804 LIVING-HISTORY CAMP OF THE LEWIS AND CLARK EXPEDITION.

THE ANNUAL SERGEANT FLOYD MEMORIAL ENCAMPMENT HAS BEEN TAKING PLACE FOR OVER 30 YEARS.

DENNY LEONARD IS ONE OF THE RE-ENACTORS WHO HAS PARTICIPATED IN THE EVENT OVER THOSE YEARS:

DAN WHITLOCK IS ALSO A MEMBER OF THE SGT. FLOYD TRI-STATE CHAPTER:

THE FREE TWO-DAY EVENT WILL FEATURE CHILDREN’S ACTIVITIES ON SATURDAY FROM 10 A.M. TO 1 P.M.

THE ENCAMPMENT COINCIDES WITH THE ACTUAL DATE OF SGT. CHARLES FLOYD’S DEATH ON AUGUST 20, 1804.

FLOYD WAS THE ONLY MEMBER OF THE CORPS OF DISCOVERY TO DIE DURING THE JOURNEY AND A RE-ENACTMENT OF HIS BURIAL WILL BE HELD SATURDAY AT 6 P.M. ON THE GROUNDS OF THE SERGEANT FLOYD MONUMENT.