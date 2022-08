ROGERS AGREES TO PLEA DEAL IN SEXUAL ASSAULT CASES

A FORMER ASSISTANT COACH AT SOUTH SIOUX CITY HIGH SCHOOL HAS PLEADED NO CONTEST TO TWO COUNTS OF FIRST DEGREE SEXUAL ASSAULT OF MINORS.

27-YEAR-OLD NATHAN ROGERS AGREED TO THE PLEA DEAL AT A HEARING IN DAKOTA COUNTY DISTRICT COURT TUESDAY.

FIVE OTHER COUNTS WERE DISMISSED IN THE PLEA DEAL.

ROGERS HAD BEEN CHARGED WITH SEXUALLY ABUSING TWO FEMALE STUDENTS

HE WAS ARRESTED TWO SEPARATE TIMES IN MARCH OF 2021 ON CHARGES THAT FOLLOWED AN INVESTIGATION THAT HE SEXUALLY ASSAULTED THE GIRLS..

A SENTENCING HEARING HAS BEEN SET FOR OCTOBER 4TH.

ROGERS PREVIOUSLY PLEADED GUILTY TO FEDERAL CHARGES OF PRODUCTION OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY, AND IS DUE TO BE SENTENCED IN THAT CASE ON SEPTEMBER 23RD.

IN THE PLEA AGREEMENT, THE STATE WILL RECOMMEND THAT HIS SENTENCE FOR THE TWO STATE CHARGES WILL BE SERVED CONCURRENTLY WITH HIS FEDERAL SENTENCE.