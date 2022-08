THE SIOUX CITY RAILROAD MUSEUM WILL BE TEMPORARILY CLOSING DUE TO INTERPRETIVE TRAIL CONSTRUCTION.

THE CLOSURE WILL BEGIN THIS THURSDAY, AUGUST 18TH WITH THE MUSEUM REOPENING ON SATURDAY, AUGUST 27TH AT 10AM.

THE CLOSURE ALLOWS CONSTRUCTION WORK IN THE LARGE COURTYARD AREA AND ALONG BUILDINGS, OUTDOOR EXHIBIT AREAS AND RESTROOM ENTRANCES.