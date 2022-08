PROPOSAL MADE TO INCREASE SIOUX CITY PARKING RATES

A FIRST LOOK AT A PROPOSAL TO RAISE PARKING RATES IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY DREW SOME PUSHBACK AT MONDAY’S CITY COUNCIL MEETING.

PUBLIC WORKS DIRECTOR DAVE CARNEY EXPLAINED THE PROPOSED INCREASES AT PARKING RAMPS AND METERS:

PARKING1 OC………8 TO 10 DOLLARS. :21

CARNEY SAYS THE HOURLY RAMP RATE WOULD STAY AT 75 CENTS.

HE ALSO PRESENTED A PROPOSED INCREASE IN OVERTIME PARKING FINES:

PARKING2 OC……..TO 50 DOLLARS. :18

CARNEY SAYS THE PARKING FEES AND FINES ARE NECESSARY TO PROVIDE REVENUE TO SERVICE THE DEBT FOR REPAIRS TO THE PARKING RAMPS AND TO BUY NEW PARKING METERS.

HE SAYS WITHOUT THE INCREASES THE CITY’S PARKING FUND WILL HAVE A NEGATIVE BALANCE AFTER THIS FISCAL YEAR.

MAYOR BOB SCOTT HAS CONCERNS ABOUT THE PROPOSAL INCLUDING THE PERCENTAGE OF SOME OF THE INCREASES.

PARKING3 OC………….DRAMATICALY. :25

ANOTHER PENALTY THAT ALREADY EXISTS THAT MANY ARE UNAWARE OF IS THAT IF YOU ARE A WOODBURY COUNTY RESIDENT WITH AN OUTSTANDING CITY PARKING FINE, YOU CANNOT RENEW YOUR LICENSE PLATES.

OTHER NEIGHBORING IOWA COUNTIES DO NOT ENFORCE THAT.

THE COUNCIL ASKED CARNEY TO COME UP WITH OTHER OPTIONS FOR THE POSSIBLE INCREASES.

THE FIRST OFFICIAL CONSIDERATION OF THE PROPOSAL BY THE CITY COUNCIL WOULD TAKE PLACE ON SEPTEMBER 12TH.