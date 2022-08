MORE NEBRASKA DRIVERS FEEL THE NEED TO SPEED

MORE DRIVERS ARE BEING TICKETED FOR SPEEDING AT TRIPLE DIGIT RATES ACROSS AREA HIGHWAYS.

THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL JUST COMPLETED THE STOP SPEEDING BEFORE IT STOPS YOU CAMPAIGN WHICH RAN FROM JULY 20 THROUGH AUGUST 14TH,

TROOPERS ISSUED MORE THAN 1,700 SPEEDING CITATIONS ACROSS THE STATE. WITH 72 OF THOSE TRAFFIC STOPS FOR DRIVERS SPEEDING AT OR ABOVE 100 MILES PER HOUR.

ANOTHER 364 DRIVERS WERE CITED FOR SPEEDING BETWEEN 90 AND 99 MILES PER HOUR.

IN ADDITION TO THE SPEEDING CITATIONS, TROOPERS MADE 69 ARRESTS FOR IMPAIRED DRIVING AND ISSUED 38 CITATIONS FOR OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINERS, 25 TICKETS FOR BEING A MINOR IN POSSESSION, AND 129 CITATIONS FOR DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION.

THE TROOPERS ALSO ASSISTED MORE THAN 1,100 MOTORISTS WHO NEEDED HELP ON NEBRASKA ROADS DURING THE CAMPAIGN.