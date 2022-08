IOWA STATE FAIR STEER SHOW SETS FUNDRAISING RECORD

THE IOWA GOVERNOR’S CHARITY STEER SHOW SET ANOTHER RECORD, RAISING MORE THAN $440,000 FOR THE RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE CHARITIES OF IOWA.

THAT TOPS THE 2021 RECORD OF $375,000,

THIS YEAR’S TOTAL BRINGS THE ALL TIME FUNDS RAISED IN THE SHOW’S HISTORY TO OVER $5 MILLION DOLLARS SINCE 1983.

THE TOP STEER CHOSEN IN THE 40TH ANNUAL CHARITY EVENT WAS A STEER NAMED BLUE, OWNED BY BRADY WERNER, OF WILLIAMSBURG.

SIMBA, THE STEER REPRESENTING THE SIOUXLAND RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE AND SIOUXLAND AREA MCDONALD’S RAISED $11,856.