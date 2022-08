GRASSLEY TOP VOTE GETTER IN STATE FAIR STRAW POLL

IF YOU ATTEND THE IOWA STATE FAIR, YOU CAN ALSO VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITE POLITICAL CANDIDATES IN IOWA SECRETARY OF STATE PAUL PATE’S STATE FAIR STRAW POLL.

PATE SAYS AS OF 1:00 P.M. TUESDAY AFTERNOON, MORE THAN 1,400 INDIVIDUALS HAVE CAST VOTES FOR THEIR PREFERRED CANDIDATES:

STRAWPOLL OC…THIS NOVEMBER. :11

THE VOTES ARE TABULATED ON IPADS AT THE IOWA SECRETARY OF STATE’S BOOTH IN THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE VARIED INDUSTRIES BUILDING AT THE FAIRGROUNDS.

FOR THE U.S. SENATE RACE, REPUBLICAN CHUCK GRASSLEY IS LEADING THE FIELD WITH 60% OF THE VOTE COMPARED TO DEMOCRAT MICHAEL FRANKEN WITH 32%.

IN THE RACE FOR IOWA GOVERNOR, REPUBLICAN KIM REYNOLDS LEADS WITH 54% OF THE VOTE WHILE DEMOCRAT DEIDRE DEJEAR HAS 28% AND LIBERTARIAN CANDIDATE RICK STEWART WITH 13%..

IN THE FOURTH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT, REPUBLICAN RANDY FEENSTRA HOLDS 59% OF THE VOTE WITH DEMOCRAT RYAN MELTON 23% AND BRYAN JACK HOLDER OF THE LIBERTY CAUCUS HAS ROUGHLY 14% OF CURRENT VOTES CAST.

SECRETARY PATE IS ALSO POLLING PEOPLE’S FAVORITE PART OF THE IOWA STATE FAIR WITH. FAIR FOOD HOLDING 35% AND PEOPLE WATCHING 23% OF THE VOTE.

REAL TIME RESULTS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE IOWA SECRETARY OF STATE’S WEBSITE,