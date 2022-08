EXPEDITION ROCK TO HONOR LEWIS & CLARK & SGT. FLOYD

THIS WEEKEND MARKS THE ANNIVERSARY OF THE LEWIS AND CLARK EXPEDITIONS 1804 ARRIVAL IN THE AREA THAT SIOUX CITY WOULD EVENTUALLY BE BUILT.

ONE OF THE EXPEDITION MEMBERS, SGT. CHARLES FLOYD, DIED HERE ON AUGUST 20TH OF 1804.

THIS SATURDAY, A PAINTED ROCK WILL BE DEDICATED TO THE EXPEDITION ALONG SIOUX CITY’S RIVERFRONT NEAR WHERE THE EXPEDITION CAMPED.

DAN WHITLOCK IS A MEMBER OF THE SGT. FLOYD TRI-STATE CHAPTER AND PROJECT COORDINATOR FOR THE FLOYD RIVER CAMPSITE ROCK:

SGTROCK1 OC………AND WAS BURIED. :23

FLOYD WAS THE ONLY MEMBER OF THE CORPS OF DISCOVERY TO DIE DURING THE JOURNEY AND IS BURIED ON THE BLUFF OVERLOOKING THE MISSOURI RIVER UNDER THE MONUMENT THAT BEARS HIS NAME.

WHITLOCK SAYS THE ROCK IS LOCATED FURTHER UPRIVER:

SGTROCK2 OC……STARTED THERE. :13

THE ROCK DEDICATION WILL TAKE PLACE SATURDAY AT 10AM.

THOSE ATTENDING SHOULD PARK IN THE WEST PARKING LOT OF THE SIOUXLAND EXPO CENTER AND WALK THE TRAIL TO THE SITE.