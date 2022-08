SUMMER TUBING EXTENDED AT CONE PARK

WHILE SIOUX CITY’S PUBLIC POOL SEASON HAS COME TO AN END WITH KIDS HEADING BACK TO SCHOOL, CONE PARK’S SUMMER TUBING WILL CONTINUE ON WEEKENDS.

THE TUBING SEASON HAS BEEN EXTENDED INTO THE FALL, ENDING OCTOBER 9 FOR THE CONE-ACOPIA FALL FEST.

THERE’S A FRIDAY SESSION FROM 6:00 PM – 8:30 PM AND THEN THREE SESSIONS SATURDAY RUNNING FROM12:30 PM – 3:00 PM, ANOTHER FROM 3:15 PM – 5:45 PM AND AN EVENING SESSION FROM 6:00 PM – 8:30 PM

ON SUNDAY THERE WILL BE TWO SESSIONS FROM 12:30 PM – 3:00 PM AND 3:15 PM – 5:45 PM

THE EVENING SESSIONS WILL HAVE GLOW TUBING.