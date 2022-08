STURGIS RIDERS HEAD HOME FROM 8 DAY RALLY

THOUSANDS OF MOTORCYCLE RIDERS HEADED BACK HOME SUNDAY AS SOUTH DAKOTA’S ANNUAL STURGIS MOTORCYCLE RALLY IN THE BLACK HILLS CAME TO A CLOSE.

THE NUMBER OF DEADLY CRASHES AT THE RALLY WAS DOWN, THIS YEAR WITH JUST THREE FATALITIES REPORTED.

AUTHORITIES SAY THERE WERE ALSO FEWER INJURY AND NON-INJURY CRASHES THAN DURING LAST YEAR’S RALLY, WITH 50 INJURY CRASHES REPORTED.

150 D-U-I DRUG ARRESTS TOOK PLACE DURING THE EIGHT-DAY EVENT, 26 MORE THAN LAST YEAR, BUT FEWER OVERALL CITATIONS, 1430 IN ALL, WERE GIVEN.

OVERALL DRUG ARRESTS WERE DOWN, BUT FOUR VEHICLES WERE SEIZED BECAUSE OF DRUG POSSESSION AND THE AMOUNT OF CASH SEIZED WAS ALSO UP.

