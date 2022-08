OMAHA DOUBLE MURDER SUSPECT ARRESTED IN WINTERSET

A MAN WANTED IN CONNECTION TO A DOUBLE MURDER IN OMAHA, NEBRASKA WAS CAPTURED IN WINTERSET, IOWA SUNDAY AFTERNOON AFTER A 4-HOUR STANDOFF.

IOWA STATE TROOPERS AND DES MOINES POLICE ARRESTED 27-YEAR-OLD GAGE WALTER FOLLOWING A CHASE THAT ENDED AT A WINTERSET CHURCH.

HE IS A PERSON OF INTEREST IN THE DEATHS OF 93-YEAR-OLD MARCELINE TEETERS AND 70 YEAR-OLD LINDA WALTER, WHO WERE FOUND DEAD IN AN OMAHA HOME SATURDAY.

A CAR REPORTED STOLEN FROM OUTSIDE THE OMAHA HOME WAS SPOTTED BY WEST DES MOINES POLICE EARLY SUNDAY AND WAS PURSUED TO THE ST. PAUL LUTHERAN CHURCH IN WINTERSET.

AUTHORITIES SAY WALTER BARRICADED HIMSELF INSIDE THE EMPTY CHURCH FOR FOUR HOURS BEFORE SURRENDERING.

WALTER IS CURRENTLY CHARGED IN IOWA FOR POSSESSION OF A STOLEN VEHICLE AND FLEEING FROM POLICE.

Photo by iowa State Patrol