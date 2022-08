NEW IOWA STATE FAIR QUEEN CHOSEN

MARY ANN FOX OF MITCHELL COUNTY WAS CROWNED THE 2022 IOWA STATE FAIR QUEEN SATURDAY EVENING AT THE ANNE AND BILL RILEY STAGE.

FOX, WHO IS 18, WAS CHOSEN OUT OF THE 102 CONTESTANTS WHO PARTICIPATED IN THIS YEAR’S COMPETITION.

ALL HAD BEEN CROWNED QUEEN OF THEIR RESPECTIVE COUNTY FAIRS PRIOR TO THE STATE FAIR.

QUEEN MARY ANN RECEIVES A $5,000 SCHOLARSHIP FROM THE BRANSTAD-REYNOLDS TRUST ALONG WITH A $3,000 SCHOLARSHIP FROM THE IOWA STATE FAIR IN ADDITION TO HER CROWN, SASH AND TROPHY.

SHE ALSO RECEIVES A FLORAL BOUQUET, A $600 GIFT CARD TO JORDAN CREEK MALL, A PAIR OF DIAMOND EARRINGS, COWBOY BOOTS AND AN IOWA STATE FAIR BRICK.