FATAL TWO VEHICLE CRASH IN DIXON COUNTY (Update)

AUTHORITIES HAVE IDENTIFIED THE DRIVER WHO DIED FROM INJURIES SUFFERED IN A COLLISION BETWEEN A CAR AND A SEMI NEAR NEWCASTLE, NEBRASKA MONDAY MORNING.

THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL SAYS 49-YEAR-OLD ANTHONY AMO OF SIOUX CITY DIED WHEN THE WESTBOUND HONDA CIVIC HE WAS DRIVING COLLIDED WITH AN EASTBOUND SEMI TRUCK AROUND 7:40 A.M. ON HIGHWAY 12, A MILE EAST OF THE HIGHWAY 15 INTERSECTION.

THE PATROL SAYS AMO’S CAR CROSSED THE CENTER LINE AND STRUCK THE ONCOMING SEMI TRACTOR/TRAILER.

AMO WAS EJECTED DURING THE CRASH AND WAS PRONOUNCED DECEASED AT THE SCENE.

THE DRIVER OF THE SEMI WAS NOT INJURED.

THE CRASH REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.

Updated 1:18 p.m. 8/16/22

———————————

ONE PERSON HAS DIED FROM INJURIES SUFFERED IN A COLLISION BETWEEN A CAR AND A SEMI NEAR NEWCASTLE, NEBRASKA MONDAY MORNING.

THE DIXON COUNTY SHERIFF’ SAYS THE ACCIDENT CCURRED ON HIGHWAY 12, THREE MILES WEST OF NEWCASTLE AROUND 7:30 A.M.

THAT’S WHERE A WESTBOUND HONDA CIVIC COLLIDED WITH AN EASTBOUND SEMI TRUCK. THE DRIVER OF THE CAR WAS EJECTED FROM HIS VEHICLE AND PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE.

THERE WAS NO REPORT OF INJURIES TO THE TRUCK DRIVER.

THE NAMES OF THE DRIVERS ARE NOT BEING RELEASED AT THIS TIME AND THE ACCIDENT IS STILL UNDER INVESTIGATION.