DROUGHT CONTINUES TO BE KEY CONCERN FOR IOWA HARVEST

IOWA AGRICULTURE SECRETARY, MIKE NAIG, SAYS THE DROUGHT CONTINUES TO BE AN ISSUE AS THE STATE’S CROPS HEAD INTO THE FINAL STAGES BEFORE HARVEST.

NAIG SAYS THINGS ARE VERY STRONG IN THE AG ECONOMY, WITH THE CAVEAT BEING THAT THERE’S SOME UNCERTAINTY AHEAD.

HE SAYS FARMERS CAN’T DO ANYTHING ABOUT THE RAIN — BUT CAN TAKE SOME ACTIONS ON THE OTHER FACTORS.

NAIG SAYS EVERY FAMILY IN THE STATE IS FACING SOME OF THE SAME CHALLENGES WITH SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES AND INFLATION.