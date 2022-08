DEJEAR WANTS MORE MENTAL HEALTH CARE FUNDING IN IOWA

DEIDRE DEJEAR, THE DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE FOR GOVERNOR, SAYS SOME OF IOWA’S SURPLUS SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO IMPROVE THE STATE’S MENTAL HEALTH CARE SYSTEM AND OTHER PRIORITIES.

DEIDRE1 OC…RESOURCES TO WORK. :21

DEJEAR SPOKE AT THE DES MOINES REGISTER’S POLITICAL SOAPBOX AT THE IOWA STATE FAIR, KEYING ON MENTAL HEALTH ISSUES:

DEIDRE2 OC……CAN WE NOT, IOWA?” :20

REPUBLICAN GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS SIGNED A BILL IN 2019 THAT CREATED THE FRAMEWORK FOR A CHILDREN’S MENTAL HEALTH CARE SYSTEM.

DEJEAR SAYS UNDER HER OPPONENT’S LEADERSHIP, IOWA HAS MADE LITTLE PROGRESS.

DEIDRE3 OC…….IN THIS STATE. :06

IOWA REPUBLICAN PARTY SPOKESMAN KOLLIN CROMPTON SAYS DEJEAR IS A RADICAL DEMOCRAT WHO HAS SPENT HER TIME TWEETING, WHILE GOVERNOR REYNOLDS HAS BEEN MEETING WITH THOUSANDS OF IOWANS EVERY DAY AT THE IOWA STATE FAIR.

Radio Iowa

