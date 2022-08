ROTARY CLUB CREATES “STORYWALK” AT SPALDING PARK

CHILDREN PLAYING IN SPALDING PARK CAN ENJOY READING WHILE THEY WALK AROUND THE PARK THANKS TO A PROJECT COMPLETED SATURDAY BY THE SIOUX CITY ROTARY CLUB.

COLIN TAGUE AND MEMBERS OF THE CLUB SPENT PART OF A WINDY SATURDAY INSTALLING LAMINATED STORYBOOK PANELS FROM A CHILDREN’S BOOK AROUND THE PARK’S WALKING PATH

STORY6 OC….. MADE IT HAPPEN ;07

ROTARY CLUB PRESIDENT DAN COX AND AROUND 20 ROTARIANS PUT THE FINISHING TOUCHES ON THE FIRST STORYWALK IN A LOCAL PARK:

STORY7 OC………PROUD OF THIS. :11

DISTRICT 5610 OF ROTARY INTERNATIONAL PROVIDED A GRANT FOR THE PROJECT.

THE FIRST STORY IS “GWENDOLYN’S PET GARDEN”.

THE LOCAL ROTARY CLUB PLANS ON CHANGING THE STORYBOOK PANELS EVERY COUPLE OF MONTHS TO PROVIDE NEW STORIES FOR THOSE IN THE PARK.