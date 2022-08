RAILROAD MUSEUM NEEDS VOLUNTEERS FOR SPECIAL PROJECT

SIOUX CITY’S RAILROAD MUSEUM IS LOOKING FOR VOLUNTEERS TO HELP WITH A TWO DAY ARCHAEOLOGY FIELD LAB ON TUESDAY, AUGUST 23RD AND WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 24TH.

THE ARCHAEOLOGY FIELD LAB WILL PREPARE ARTIFACTS RECOVERED DURING THIS PAST APRIL’S ARCHAEOLOGY FIELD PROJECT..

THE WORK WILL INVOLVE CLEANING, SORTING, AND PACKING THE ARTIFACTS AND MATERIALS THAT WERE COLLECTED TO PREPARE THEM FOR TRANSPORT TO THE UNIVERSITY OF IOWA FOR ANALYSIS AND CATALOGING.

HUNDREDS OF ARTIFACTS WERE UNCOVERED DURING THE FIELD INVESTIGATION.

VOLUNTEERS WILL WORK IN THREE-HOUR, FORTY-FIVE MINUTE WORK SESSIONS FROM 8:30 A.M. TO 12:15 P.M. AND 1:00 P.M. TO 4:15 P.M. EACH DAY.

GO ONLINE TO RAILWAYARCHAEOLOGY.COM TO REVIEW THE AVAILABLE WORK SESSION TIMES AND TO SIGN UP FOR A SHIFT.