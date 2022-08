JOHNSON & GOP VOTE AGAINST $739 BILLION “INFLATION REDUCTION ACT”

ON FRIDAY, THE U.S. HOUSE PASSED THE DEMOCRATS’ $739 BILLION INFLATION REDUCTION ACT ON A PARTY-LINE VOTE.

REPUBLICAN CONGRESSMAN DUSTY JOHNSON OF SOUTH DAKOTA VOTED AGAINST THE BILL WITH THE REST OF THE GOP MEMBERS.

JOHNSON ISSUED A STATEMENT SAYING THE PAST WEEK’S 8.5% INFLATION REPORT IS A RESOUNDING ALARM THE LEFT CONTINUES TO IGNORE.

HE SAYS MORE SPENDING IS NOT THE ANSWER AND THIS BILL FURTHER RISKS INCREASING PRICES OF GOODS ACROSS THE BOARD.

JOHNSON SAYS CONGRESS SHOULD TURN ITS FOCUS TO SOLUTIONS THAT WILL SOLVE THE SUPPLY CHAIN CRISIS, INCREASE DOMESTIC ENERGY PRODUCTION, AND GET WORKFORCE PARTICIPATION BACK TO PRE-PANDEMIC LEVELS.