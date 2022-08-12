Tony Oliva as Celebrity Guest for Briar Cliff Baseball Game of Dreams

(Sioux City, Iowa – August 9, 2022) Briar Cliff University and Luther College are excited to announce that long-time Minnesota Twins’ right fielder and recent MLB Hall of Fame inductee, Tony Oliva will join the Chargers and Norse for the first-ever collegiate baseball game played on the Field of Dreams movie site. The MLB Hall of Famer will be throwing out the first pitch at the College Game of Dreams event located on the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville, Iowa.

Oliva spent the entirety of his 15-year MLB career with the Minnesota Twins organization. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2022 with six other players. After playing two seasons in the minor leagues, Oliva burst onto the scene in the 1964 season when he was selected as a near-unanimous American League Rookie of the Year. He received 19 of the 20 first-place votes, after tallying a league leading 217 hits and 274 total base and led the American League in batting average (.324), doubles (43) and runs (109), and finished fourth in the MVP voting. Oliva became the first player to be named the Rookie of the Year and win the AL batting title. Named an All-Star in his first eight seasons in the big leagues, he finished top-20 in MVP voting each year, including two second-place finishes in 1965 and 1970. He was a Gold Glove Award winner in the 1966 season all while leading the American League in hits five different times and had the best AL batting average three times. By the end of his career with the Twins with 1,917 hits, a .304 batting average, 329 doubles, 220 home runs, 870 runs and 947 RBIs.

Briar Cliff University and Luther College will face off on Friday, September 16 in Dyersville, Iowa. First pitch will take place at 6:30 PM. To attend this once-in-a-lifetime event guests much purchase either Prime Bench or VIP Tickets. Prime Bench Tickets are $100 a piece and include a bleacher seat directly in front of the action – you won’t miss a single pitch! VIP tickets are $500 a piece and will not just get you premium seating behind home plate but also a chance to meet our special guest at our exclusive access pre-party. You will even get a signed keepsake to commemorate the experience.