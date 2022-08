IOWA VOTING ACCESS GRANTS AVAILABLE TO COUNTIES

IOWA SECRETARY OF STATE PAUL PATE IS PROVIDING A $1,000 GRANT TO EVERY COUNTY IN THE STATE TO IMPROVE VOTER ACCESS AHEAD OF THE 2022 GENERAL ELECTION.

PATE SAYS HE WANTS ALL VOTERS TO HAVE A POSITIVE EXPERIENCE WHEN THEY CAST THEIR BALLOT:

THE GRANT IS INTENDED FOR COUNTIES TO PARTNER WITH LOCAL ADVOCACY ORGANIZATIONS AND SELF-ADVOCATES TO RECEIVE FEEDBACK ON HOW POLLING PLACES CAN BE MORE ACCESSIBLE FOR IOWANS WITH DISABILITIES.

THE DEADLINE FOR COUNTIES TO REQUEST THE GRANT FUNDS IS AUGUST 31ST AND THE SCOPE OF WORK MUST BE COMPLETED BY THE NOVEMBER 2022 GENERAL ELECTION.