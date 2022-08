BEATLEMANIA INVADES THE PUBLIC MUSEUM

BEATLES OC…music fade out :18

BEATLEMANIA HAS COME TO THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM, THANKS TO A LOCAL BEATLES FAN DONATING HER COLLECTION OF VINTAGE ITEMS.

CURATOR MATT ANDERSON SAYS THE COLLECTION DONATED BY CATHY WILEN PODWYSOCKI OF SIOUX CITY IS EXTENSIVE, AND INCLUDES A LOT MORE THAN JUST RECORDS, PHOTOS AND MAGAZINES:

ANDERSON SAYS THE EXHIBIT ALSO PROVIDES AN OVERVIEW OF THE BEATLES’ HISTORY AND A CHRONICLE OF THEIR AMAZING MUSICAL LEGACY:

HE SAYS THE COLLECTION SHOWS THE IMPACT THE BEATLES HAD IN THE 1960’S THAT STILL CONTINUES TODAY:

THE MUSEUM’S EXHIBIT “MEET THE BEATLES! A FAB FOUR MEMORABILIA COLLECTION, WILL BE ON DISPLAY FROM NOW UNTIL NOVEMBER 27TH.

