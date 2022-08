WHITING BOIL ORDER CONTINUES UNTIL 11 A.M. FRIDAY

THE BOIL ORDER ISSUED FOR THE TOWN OF WHITING, IOWA WILL REMAIN IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING.

THE MONONA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE SAYS THE ADVISORY WILL REMAIN IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 A.M. FRIDAY.

A WATER MAIN BREAK IN THE TOWN TUESDAY AFTERNOON CAUSED A POSSIBLE LOSS OF WATER PRESSURE IN TOWN.

FREE BOTTLED WATER REMAINS AVAILABLE FOR WHITING RESIDENTS AT CITY HALL DURING REGULAR BUSINESS HOURS THURSDAY.