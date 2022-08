SIOUXLAND UNITED WAY KICKS OFF 101ST CAMPAIGN DRIVE

THE UNITED WAY OF SIOUXLAND HAS KICKED OFF THEIR 101ST FUNDRAISING CAMPAIGN WITH A CELEBRATION AT MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY.

CHRIS BOGENRIEF OF N-A-I UNITED AND HIS WIFE JOY ARE CHAIRING THIS YEAR’S EFFORT:

THIS YEAR’S THEME IS UNITED WAY 101-LIVE LEARN EARN GIVE.

BOGENRIEF SAYS EVERY CONTRIBUTION IS IMPORTANT:

EXCEEDING LAST YEAR’S THREE MILLION PLUS DOLLARS IS THE GENERAL GOAL OF THIS YEAR’S CAMPAIGN, BUT THERE’S NO SPECIFIC NUMBER SET:

BOGENRIEF SAYS ONE BIG CHANGE INVOLVES THE NUMBER OF LOCAL AGENCIES THAT WILL BE SERVED BY THE UNITED WAY.

THAT NUMBER WILL CHANGE OFTEN IN THE COMING YEARS:

ONE HUNDRED PERCENT OF ALL DONATIONS GO DIRECTLY TO LOCAL PROGRAMS AND SERVICES.

THIS IS THANKS TO CORPORATE CHAMPIONS IN THE COMMUNITY WHO DESIGNATE THEIR CORPORATE PLEDGE TO UNDERWRITE THE ADMINISTRATIVE COSTS OF THE ORGANIZATION.

YOU MAY GIVE TO THE UNITED WAY OF SIOUXLAND’S CAMPAIGN BY GOING ONLINE TO WWW.UNITEDWAYSIOUXLAND.COM AND CLICKING ON THE DONATE BUTTON.