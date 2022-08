MCDANIEL KEYNOTES IOWA G-O-P GATHERING

THE IOWA REPUBLICAN PARTY’S FUNDRAISER WEDNESDAY NIGHT SHOWCASED THE G-O-P’S TOP OF THE TICKET NOVEMBER CANDIDATES AND FOCUSED ON THE PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN THAT WILL SOON FOLLOW.

IOWA G-O-P CHAIRMAN JEFF KAUFMANN LED A GROUP OF NATIONAL PARTY OFFICIALS WHO RECOMMENDED THAT IOWA’S CAUCUSES GO FIRST AS REPUBLICANS SELECT A PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE IN 2024.

REPUBLICAN NATIONAL COMMITTEE CHAIRWOMAN RONNA ROMNEY MCDANIEL SAYS SHE PUT KAUFMANN IN CHARGE TO SEND THE SIGNAL THAT SHE DID NOT WANT THE ORDER OF VOTING EVENTS IN THE NEXT PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN TO CHANGE.

THE REPUBLICAN NATIONAL COMMITTEE VOTED IN MID-APRIL TO KEEP IOWA’S CAUCUSES FIRST.

THE FUNDRAISER OPENED WITH A PRAYER FROM STEVE SCHEFFLER, THE REPUBLICAN NATIONAL COMMITTEEMAN FROM IOWA.

HE MENTIONED THE F-B-I’S SEARCH OF FORMER PRESIDENT TRUMP’S HOME IN FLORIDA.

SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY SAYS HE SPOKE WITH F-B-I DIRECTOR CHRISTOPHER WRAY AND ASKED ABOUT THE CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS TRUMP WAS KEEPING AT HIS MAR-A-LAGO ESTATE.

THE REPUBLICAN NATIONAL COMMITTEE CHAIRWOMAN SAYS THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION NEEDS TO REVEAL WHY TRUMP’S HOME WAS SEARCHED.