IT’S 8-1-1 AWARENESS DAY….CALL BEFORE YOU DIG

TODAY (THURSDAY) IS 8-1-1 AWARENESS DAY TO REMIND YOU TO CALL THAT PHONE NUMBER IF YOU PLAN ON ANY DIGGING ON YOUR PROPERTY.

IOWA UTILITIES BOARD SPOKESMAN, DON TORMEY, SAYS THE OBSERVANCE HAPPENS NOW BECAUSE IT’S — AUGUST 11TH — OR 8-1-1.

HE SAYS ANY TYPE OF DIGGING REQUIRES A CALL — IT DOESN’T HAVE TO BE A MAJOR PROJECT WITH EXCAVATORS.

TORMEY SAYS THERE ARE ALL TYPES OF LINES BURIED ACROSS THE STATE, FROM SEWER LINES TO FIBER OPTIC LINES THAT EACH POSE PROBLEMS IF THEY ARE CUT.

NOT ONLY DO YOU FACE A POTENTIAL DANGER FROM HITTING SOMETHING UNDERGROUND, YOU CAN FACE FINES FOR NOT CALLING BEFORE DIGGING. GET MORE INFORMATION AT IOWAONECALL.COM

Radio Iowa