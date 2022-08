THE IOWA STATE FAIR OPENED TODAY (THURSDAY) AND C-E-O GARY SLATER SAYS THERE’S PLENTY TO WATCH AND DO:

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS SAYS SHE EXPECTS THERE WILL BE GOOD ATTENDANCE THIS YEAR AS PEOPLE LOOK FOR SOME ENTERTAINMENT.

THE IOWA STATE FAIR RUNS NOW THROUGH AUGUST 21ST.

THE FAIRGROUNDS ARE LOCATED AT EAST 30TH STREET AND UNIVERSITY AVENUE IN DES MOINES.