A FIRE THURSDAY AFTERNOON DESTROYED A DOUBLE GARAGE ON SIOUX CITY’S WESTSIDE.

CAPTAIN RYAN COLLINS OF SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE SAYS THE FIRE WAS REPORTED SHORTLY AFTER 12:30 AT 1701 CENTER STREET:

COLLINS SAYS THE GARAGES WERE A TOTAL LOSS THOUGH:

FIREFIGHTERS BATTLED THE BLAZE IN FULL TURNOUT GEAR DURING 90 PLUS DEGREE TEMPERATURES:

THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.

PHOTOS BY GEORGE LINDBLADE