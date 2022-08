8 YEAR OLD DIES IN UTV CRASH NEAR HINTON

AN EIGHT YEAR OLD BOY WAS KILLED IN A UTV ROLLOVER ACCIDENT NEAR HINTON WEDNESDAY. THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE WAS CALLED TO THE 28000 BLOCK OF HILL LANE AT 11:46 A.M.

AUTHORITIES FOUND AN 8 YEAR OLD BOY WAS DRIVING A 2012 POLARIS RANGER, WHEN HE LOST CONTROL IN A GRASSY AREA AND THE UTV ROLLED OVER ONTO ITS TOP.

THE BOY WAS PARTIALLY EJECTED, WHICH CAUSED LIFE THREATENING INJURIES. HE WAS TAKEN TO MERCY HOSPITAL IN SIOUX CITY WHERE HE WAS PRONOUNCED DECEASED.

THE ACCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.