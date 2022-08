SIOUX CITY TO HOST TIRE DISPOSAL EVENT FOR RESIDENTS

IF YOU ARE A SIOUX CITY RESIDENT WITH SOME OLD TIRES YOU DON’T WANT, YOUR CHANCE TO GET RID OF THEM IS COMING SOON.

SIOUX CITY’S ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT AND GILL HAULING WILL HOST A TIRE TAKE BACK EVENT FOR SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS ON SATURDAY, AUGUST 20TH

THE DROP OFF POINT WILL BE AT THE LONG LINES FAMILY REC CENTER PARKING LOT NEXT TO PIERCE STREET FROM 9:00 A.M. TO 11:00 A.M. ON THAT DATE.

EACH VEHICLE MAY DROP OFF UP TO SIX TIRES WITH NO TIRES ON RIMS PREFERRED.

NO AGRICULTURAL, INDUSTRIAL, OR COMMERCIAL TYPE TIRES WILL BE ACCEPTED.

THE EVENT IS FOR RESIDENTS WITH TIRES ONLY, NOT BUSINESSES.