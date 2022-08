LEWIS & CLARK WATER PROJECT CELEBRATES PROGRESS

A RIBBON CUTTING WAS HELD IN BERESFORD, SOUTH DAKOTA WEDNESDAY TO CELEBRATE A $75.5 MILLION INVESTMENT FROM PRESIDENT BIDEN’S INFRASTRUCTURE LAW INTO THE LEWIS & CLARK REGIONAL WATER SYSTEM.

THE LEWIS & CLARK REGIONAL WATER SYSTEM IS A NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATION INCORPORATED IN 1990 AND AUTHORIZED BY CONGRESS IN 2000.

IT’S A WHOLESALE PROVIDER OF WATER TO 20 MEMBER CITIES AND RURAL WATER SYSTEMS IN A 5,000 SQUARE MILES AREA IN SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA, NORTHWEST IOWA, AND SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA.

THE PROJECT IS CURRENTLY 86% COMPLETED AND THE $75.5 MILLION WILL GO TOWARD CONSTRUCTING THE REMAINING 32 MILES OF PIPELINE FOR THE MADISON SERVICE LINE, 17 MILES OF PIPELINE TO SHELDON, METER BUILDINGS, A PUMP STATION AND A NEW STORAGE RESERVOIR.

WHEN FINISHED IT WILL DISTRIBUTE TREATED WATER THROUGH 337 MILES OF PIPELINE.

THE CAPACITY OF THE COMPLETED SYSTEM WILL BE 45 MILLION GALLONS OF WATER PER DAY WITH THE ABILITY TO EXPAND TO 60 MILLION GALLONS OF WATER PER DAY IN THE FUTURE.

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR WATER AND SCIENCE TANYA TRUJILLO JOINED BUREAU OF RECLAMATION LEADERS AT THE RIBBON CUTTING EVENT

THE INITIAL GROUNDBREAKING WAS ON AUGUST 21, 2003 AND OPERATIONS STARTED ON JULY 30TH OF 2012.

PHOTOS BY U.S. DEPT OF INTERIOR