IOWA WILD TURKEY COUNT UNDERWAY

WILD TURKEYS ARE ALL AROUND US, SHOWING UP ON CITY STREETS, BACKYARDS, AND JUST ABOUT ANYWHERE.

THE IOWA D-N-R IS IN THE MIDST OF ITS ANNUAL WILD TURKEY COUNT AND JIM COFFEY IS LEADING THE SURVEY AND LOOKING FOR SOME HELP:

COFFEY SAYS THE POPULATION HAS BEEN PRETTY STRONG AND YOU COULD SEE WILD TURKEYS IN A VARIETY OF PLACES:

COFFEY SAYS THE TURKEYS LIKE THAT OVERHEAD COVER TO PROTECT THEM FROM PREDATORS, AND YOU ARE MOST LIKELY TO SEE HENS GATHER TOGETHER IN GROUPS TO WATCH OVER THE YOUNG BIRDS:

THE D-N-R TYPICALLY SEES 50-THOUSAND WILD TURKEY LICENSES PURCHASED EACH YEAR — BUT MOST HUNTERS NEVER BAG A BIRD.

THE TURKEY SURVEY LASTS THROUGH AUGUST.