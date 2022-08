ERNST WANTS TRANSPARENCY ON FBI RAID ON TRUMP’S HOME

U.S. SENATOR JONI ERNST OF IOWA IS CALLING ON FEDERAL OFFICIALS TO RELEASE DETAILS ABOUT THE F-B-I’S SEARCH OF FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP’S FLORIDA HOME.

ERNST IS SKEPTICAL. ABOUT THE SEARCH AND SAYS THE AMERICAN PEOPLE DESERVE ANSWERS:

TRUMP2 OC………..WERE LOOKING FOR.” :18

ERNST SAYS REPUBLICANS ARE SKEPTICAL, IN PART, BECAUSE THE DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE AND F-B-I HAVE BEEN SITTING ON THE SIDELINES WHEN THEY SHOULD HAVE INVESTIGATED THREATS TO SUPRME COURT JUSTICES.

TRUMP3 OC………ARE WE DOING? :27

ERNST SAYS IT APPEARS THE SEARCH MAY BE RELATED BOXES OF PRESIDENTIAL RECORDS AND CLASSIFIED MATERIAL TRUMP TOOK TO FLORIDA THAT SHOULD HAVE BEEN TURNED OVER TO THE NATIONAL ARCHIVES.

TRUMP4 OC…….ON THAT YET.” :08

SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY SAYS AMERICANS HAVE A RIGHT TO BE SKEPTICAL ABOUT THE SEARCH OF A FORMER PRESIDENT’S HOME.

GRASSLEY SAYS WITHOUT TRANSPARENCY, THE F-B-I AND DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE RISK DAMAGING THEIR CREDIBILITY.