A BOIL ORDER HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR THE TOWN OF WHITING, IOWA.

MONONA COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT SAYS A WATER MAIN BREAK IN THE TOWN TUESDAY AFTERNOON CAUSED A POSSIBLE LOSS OF WATER PRESSURE IN TOWN.

AFTER WATER WAS RESTORED, THE IOWA D-N-R RECCOMENDED ISSUING A WATER BOIL ADVISORY.

FREE BOTTLED WATER WILL BE PROVIDED TO WHITING RESIDENTS AT CITY HALL DURING REGULAR BUSINESS HOURS THURSDAY.

THE CITY HOPES TO LIFT THE BOIL ADVISORY BY THURSDAY AFTERNOON.