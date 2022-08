TRUCK BURNS IN LAUREL NEBRASKA AT SCENE OF ELM STREET TRAGEDY

THE SUSPECT ACCUSED IN THE DEATHS OF FOUR PEOPLE IN LAUREL, NEBRASKA LAST WEEK REMAINS HOSPITALIZED WITH SEVERE BURNS IN A LINCOLN MEDICAL CENTER.

THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL SAYS THERE ARE NO UPDATES IN THE CONDITION OF 42-YEAR-OLD JASON JONES.

JONES IS FACING SEVERAL CHARGES INCLUDING FOUR COUNTS OF FIRST-DEGREE MURDER, TWO COUNTS OF FIRST DEGREE ARSON AND FOUR COUNTS OF USE OF A FIREARM TO COMMIT A FELONY.

MEANWHILE, LAUREL FIREFIGHTERS WERE CALLED TO 3RD AND ELM STREET AGAIN EARLY TUESDAY AFTERNOON FOR A PICKUP TRUCK THAT WAS FULLY ENGULFED IN FLAMES.

THE BURNING TRUCK WAS IN FRONT OF ONE OF THE HOMES OF THE MURDER VICTIMS AND ACROSS THE STREET FROM THE HOME OF THE SUSPECT.

THE STATE PATROL ISSUED A STATEMENT THAT THERE APPEARS TO BE NO CONNECTION WITH LAST WEEK’S DEATHS AND THE TRUCK FIRE.