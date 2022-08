SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY HEALTH SERVES THOUSANDS OF LOCAL PATIENTS

THE SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER HOSTED FEDERAL AND STATE OFFICIALS TUESDAY AS PART OF NATIONAL HEALTH CENTER WEEK.

MARI KAPTAIN-DAHLEN IS THE C-E-O OF THE LOCAL FACILITY THAT SERVES OVER 38,000 PATIENTS ANNUALLY:

THAT NUMBER HAS BEEN RISING COMING OUT OF THE PANDEMIC, WHERE THE CENTER HAS ADMINISTERED OVER 53,000 COVID TESTS TO SIOUXLAND PATIENTS.

THE HEALTH CENTER REMAINED OPEN FULL TIME WITH THEIR STAFF MOSTLY INTACT TO CARE FOR THE INCREASING NUMBER OF PATIENTS WHO HAD OTHER HEALTH NEEDS BESIDES COVID:

ANDREA BUCKLEY CHAIRS THE HEALTH CENTER’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND HAS USED THE AGENCY AS HER FAMILY’S PRIMARY HEALTH CARE PROVIDER EVER SINCE HER PERSONAL DOCTOR WENT TO WORK THERE:

KAPTAIN-DAHLEN SAYS SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY HEALTH LITERALLY DOES SERVE EVERYONE, WITH MULTI-LINGUAL PROVIDERS AND A MULTI-NATIONAL BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

A PROCLAMATION WAS ISSUED AT THE CITY COUNCIL MEETING ON MONDAY IN CELEBRATING THE NATION’S LARGEST PRIMARY HEALTH CARE NETWORK WHICH SERVES OVER 30 MILLION PEOPLE.